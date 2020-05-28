Hampton police investigate carjacking, robbery on Bacon Street

Police said the suspect showed a knife to the female victim, demanding money and the keys to her car. He then drove away in her black 2013 Infiniti JX35.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police are trying to identify the suspect involved in a robbery and carjacking that happened on May 27.

A release from the police division said they responded to a call about the crime just around 12:08 a.m. Wednesday in the first block of Bacon Street.

The victim had pulled into a driveway when she was approached by an unknown man. He allegedly brandished a knife and asked her for money and the keys to her car.

After the robbery, police said the suspect drove away in the victim's black 2013 Infiniti JX35. He was last seen driving westbound on Settlers Landing Road.

Police describe the suspect as an approximately 6-foot-tall black male of medium build in his mid-30s. The night of the crime, he was wearing black clothes and a black face mask.

In its preliminary investigation, the Hampton Police Division said it didn't know yet if this robbery was connected to others in the area.