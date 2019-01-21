HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police are investigating a stabbing and shooting that occured in the Cambridge Apartment complex, Sunday.

Around 4 p.m. Hampton Police say they received a call about a stabbing on the 5100 block of Goldsboro Drive. While officers were en route to the scene, the call was upgraded to a shooting.

Officers say when they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a stab wound and an adult female who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The preliminary investigation revealed the two people lived together and got in a verbal fight that turned physical.

The adult male was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The adult female was prounounced dead on scene.

The exact motive and circumstance is unknown.

13NewsNow will continue to update this story as more information is released.