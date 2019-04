HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton police officer was able to make an arrested with a little help from the Ring Neighborhood app this week.

An officer was dispatched to a report of a man going through cars. A nearby resident voluntarily uploaded a photo of the perpetrator to the Ring app.

The officer was able to use the clear photo, uploaded from the app, to track down the suspect and make an arrest.

Police arrested Deddrick Robinson and charged him with tampering with an automobile.

