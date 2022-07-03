Hampton shooting: One hurt, police looking for suspect

A call came in around 3 a.m. about a shooting in the first block of Mimosa Crescent.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is looking for help identifying a suspect in a shooting that happened Sunday around 3 a.m., the division said.

The shooting happened in the first block of Mimosa Crescent. After Hampton emergency dispatchers received a call, police arrived and found a 28-year-old woman who had been shot.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

The initial round of investigations found that the victim was involved in an altercation with a known man which led to an exchange of gunfire.

The victim was shot in that exchange.