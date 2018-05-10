NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — After a lengthy car chase, police in Maryland caught a man and woman wanted for a deadly shooting in Newport News and a home invasion in Hampton that both happened early Friday morning.

Around 2:37 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the 1800 block of Hurst Drive in response to a shooting. Arriving officers found two men suffering from injuries. One of the victims told police that two suspects forced their way into his home while he was sleeping.

Police said that the suspects began to assault one of the victims until the other tried to come to his aid. Both men were injured in the home invasion, one with multiple stab wounds while the other had been physically assaulted. The suspects then fled the residence.

Then just before 3:15 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Rose Court in Newport News where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, 43-year-old Demoreia Ferrell, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

After further investigation, police discovered the shooting happened in Hampton, but Ferrell was found in Newport News.

Police alerted Baltimore County that the suspects may be headed to the Essex area in a silver Scion. Officers found a car matching that description leaving a parking lot near the Back River off of Eastern Boulevard in Essex. They followed the vehicle to the Parkville area.

When police attempted to pull the driver over, he began to flee which initiated the car chase. Baltimore County Air assisted on the pursuit that headed into Baltimore City.

Baltimore County Police were finally able to box the driver in at a parking lot in the 12500 block of Eastern Avenue near Ebenezer Road. Police arrested the driver, 38-year-old Melissa Moen, and the passenger, 33-year-old Christopher Cox, around 1:07 p.m. Friday.

Christopher Cox and Melissa Moen

Cox is charged with two counts of malicious wounding, two counts of abduction, one count of entering a dwelling to commit robbery, one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Moen is charged with two counts of accessory to burglary and abduction.

Authorities confirmed that both the home invasion and homicide are connected, but haven't released more details into what exactly happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

