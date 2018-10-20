NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Police are working to learn more about what led up to a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Norfolk that happened late Friday night.

Dispatchers tell us that one man was shot and killed at the Dundale Square Apartments located in the 6600 block of Chesapeake Blvd.

Officers were dispatched to that location shortly after 10 p.m. Medics at the scene pronounced one man dead.

No other details have been released at this time, including the victim's identity or circumstances surrounding the shooting.

