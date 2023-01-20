State Police investigate interstate shooting in Newport News

Virginia State Police said the shooting happened between 12 and 12:30 a.m. Friday on I-64 West between J. Clyde Morris Boulevard and Harpersville Road.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Virginia State Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a shooting was reported on Interstate 64.

State Police said the shooting happened between 12 and 12:30 a.m. Friday on I-64 West between J. Clyde Morris Boulevard and Harpersville Road in Newport News.

Troopers said a white SUV with black tires and rims and dark tinted windows pulled up alongside a Toyota sedan. A man in the SUV pulled out what appeared to be a handgun, pointed it at the sedan, and fired.

The victim was unhurt and managed to drive away before calling the police.

Investigators are now looking for anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time who saw anything.