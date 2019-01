James City County Police are looking for two suspects wanted for shoplifting.

On December 16 around 12:30 p.m., a man and a woman went into the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store located in the 5700 block of Richmond Road.

The pair placed multiple articles of clothing into an orange Nike shopping bag and left the store without paying.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspects is asked to contact police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.