JCC Police searching for burglary suspect accused of stealing guns, knife sets from Toano home

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The James City County Police Department reached out for the public's help Monday morning to identify a burglary suspect, who is accused of stealing five long guns and several knife collections from a Toano home on September 7.
Police shared surveillance video from the early morning hours of that day, that shows a white man with red hair and a red beard in the house.
He was wearing a gold face mask, black pants and a dark long-sleeved shirt during the incident.
The burglar is also suspected of taking two iPhones, and iPad and a Dell laptop.
Police ask anyone who recognizes this man to contact Investigator Tim Renwick at 757.259.5164.