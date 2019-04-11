HAMPTON, Va. — For the first time since the bombshell press conference that revealed the severe abuse that two-year-old Noah Tomlin suffered, Julia Tomlin appeared before a judge to answer for new charges.

On Oct. 31, Hampton Commonwealth's Attorney Anton Bell held a news conference where he revealed the results of the toddler's autopsy and new charges for Julia Tomlin.

The results showed that Noah died from blunt force trauma and battered child syndrome.

Bell put out a warrant charging his mother with murder and unlawful disposal of a body alongside the felony neglect charges she already faces.

He noted that the degree of abuse was severe.

"There is no question in my mind that this child was tortured," Bell said. "Justice looks like Julia Tomlin being held fully accountable...and that's prison. She should never hold a baby again."

The autopsy also revealed that he suffered multiple fractures to his skull and there were signs of abuse to parts of his leg.

In juvenile court, Tomlin answered a few questions about her job and income status.

Noah was reported missing on June 24 and his remains were found nine days later at the Hampton Steam Plant. When officials found his body, it was in an advanced state of composition. Bell said that his liver was reportedly the only recognizable organ.

13News Now interviewed Noah's biological father, who told us he would have worked to take full custody of Noah had he known he was his father.

