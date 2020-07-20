Man arrested for boat burglary in Outer Banks

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Dare County deputies arrested a man for breaking into and burglarizing a boat at the North Carolina Wildlife Boat Access.
Deputies were sent to that boat ramp early Wednesday morning just before 6:15 a.m. after learning that someone broke into one of the boats there.
Authorities identified a suspect in the course of their investigation.
They found 33-year-old David Nuell Wilder him at his home in Wanchese along with the items he allegedly stole from the boat.
Wilder was charged with breaking and entering of a boat and possession of stolen property.