x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

crime

Man arrested for boat burglary in Outer Banks

Police arrested and charged a man who's accused of breaking into a boat at a boat ramp then making off with a few items that were on the vessel.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Dare County deputies arrested a man for breaking into and burglarizing a boat at the North Carolina Wildlife Boat Access.

Deputies were sent to that boat ramp early Wednesday morning just before 6:15 a.m. after learning that someone broke into one of the boats there.

Authorities identified a suspect in the course of their investigation.

They found 33-year-old David Nuell Wilder him at his home in Wanchese along with the items he allegedly stole from the boat.

Wilder was charged with breaking and entering of a boat and possession of stolen property.