YORKTOWN, Va. (WVEC) — A man is charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 49-year-old Yorktown man Saturday, deputies said.

Michael Alan Bush, 53, was arrested and is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of Gregory Mullins.

Around 3:17 a.m., York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the 6300 block of George Washington Memorial Highway to a report of a stabbing.

Deputies arrived and found Mullins in the street with multiple stab wounds.

Officials began CPR on Mullins and he was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Bush, who had been detained was also taken to a local hospital for an injury. He has now been transported to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Tip Line at 757-890-4999.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC