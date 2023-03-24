Man dies after fleeing from state police, crashing into tractor trailer on Route 460

State police say the fatal crash happened after a trooper tried to stop Javon Johnson for a traffic violation.

WAKEFIELD, Va. — A Wakefield man died Thursday morning after fleeing Virginia State Police and being injured in a firey crash on Route 460.

State police say a trooper tried to stop Javon Terrell Johnson, 34, for a traffic violation as he was driving on Route 460 around 10 a.m. But instead of pulling over, police say Johnson increased his speed and began driving erratically to escape.

When Johnson tried to drive through a grassy shoulder to pass another vehicle, he lost control of his car and hit a tractor trailer from behind. His vehicle ran off the raod and caught fire, according to police

Police say the trooper and some Good Samaritans were able to pull Johnson from the wreckage, but his injuries were too severe. He died after being flown to Chippingham Hospital.