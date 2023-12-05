Suffolk police investigate shooting on Marsh Pointe Drive that left 1 dead

The shooting happened at White Marsh Pointe at Eagle Landing.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man was shot and killed on Marsh Pointe Drive in Suffolk early Friday morning, police said.

The shooting happened at White Marsh Pointe at Eagle Landing. The Suffolk Police Department said officers responded around 12:45 a.m. after someone reported gunshots in the area and saw a person running away.

After an initial investigation, another report for the same place came in around 1:20 a.m., this time for a person that was shot, the Suffolk Police Department said.

When officers got there, they confirmed that James Killebrew, 19, had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Suffolk Police Department said there is no suspect information right now, but the shooting is being investigated.

This shooting comes nearly five months after city officials cut the ribbon on the newly constructed complex. Neighbors who did not want to talk on camera said since then, they’ve noticed other issues but nothing as dangerous as this shooting. Residents said they didn't hear any gunshots overnight but hope security cameras around the apartment community can help detectives with their investigation.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to reach out to the police department by calling 757-923-2350 or call the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887.

People can also submit an anonymous tip using P3 Tips.