Man hurt in shooting on Dale Drive in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are working to find whoever shot a man late Monday evening in Portsmouth.

Officers were sent to the 140 block of Dale Drive, not far from Mt. Calvary Cemetery, just before 9:30 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics rushed him to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been released, including suspect information.

Investigators are still working to learn more about the moments leading up to the shooting, but they need the public's help.