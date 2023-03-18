Man shot and killed early Saturday morning near UVA campus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — One person is dead after a shooting incident that took place early Saturday morning in Charlottesville in an area known as The Corner directly adjacent to the campus of the University of Virginia.



The University of Virginia Police Department put out a series of Tweets beginning shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday reporting a shooting on Elliewood Avenue. Police said one person who was not affiliated with UVa had been injured.



Then, around 9 a.m., UVA sent out a series of Tweets containing a statement from President Jim Ryan in which he said the victim had died. He also said that, contrary to the previous report, the victim was, in fact, a contractor with the university.



Charlottesville Police have identified the victim as 26-year-old Cody Brian Smith of Charlottesville.



They reported that a suspect was seen getting into a silver sedan and fleeing the area, traveling east on West Main Street away from University Grounds.



University President Ryan said: "This is hard news to hear, especially after the Nov. 13 tragedy on Grounds. Counseling and support services are available to those who need them. Students can reach out for assistance through Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) and faculty and staff can contact the Faculty and Employee Assistance Program (FEAP) . CAPS will provide a drop-in opportunity at the Student Health & Wellness Building today from noon-3 p.m."



If anyone has information about this incident, they're asked to contact Detective Raines, CPD Criminal Investigations Division at (434) 970-3266 or submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.