Mathews County man indicted for producing child porn

William Hooper is charged with conspiracy to produce child pornography, production of child pornography, and two counts of coercion and enticement of a child.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A federal indictment has been unsealed, charging a Mathews County man with the production of child pornography and coercion and enticement of a child.

Last year, 53-year-old William "Billy" Hooper, Jr. was arrested in La Plata, Maryland, and extradited to Mathews County.

Deputies said between April 1 and June 1, 2019, a girl under the age of 16 was employed by Hooper. The victim was alone on a yacht that was owned by Hooper but registered to his business the Williams Wharf Oyster Company, LLC.

The Sheriff's Office said Hooper suggested the girl take pornographic pictures of herself in exchange for money.

Earlier this month, a federal grand jury indicted Hooper on charges of conspiracy to produce child pornography, production of child pornography, and two counts of coercion and enticement of a child.

If convicted, Hooper faces mandatory minimums of 15 years in prison on the conspiracy and production charges and 10 years in prison on the coercion and enticement charges.