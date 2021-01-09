WATCH LIVE | Mount Tabor shooting: One student shot, gunman on the run

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said someone has been shot near the Harris Teeter on North Peace Haven Road in the search for a school shooter. Deputies said they spotted the suspect near the grocery store and that's when shots were fired. We don't know who was shot.
Winston-Salem police instructed parents to go to that Harris Teeter to pick up their students after a shooting happened at Mount Tabor High School around noon Wednesday.
Police said one student was shot on the school property and officials are searching for the gunman.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. We don't know the extent of their injuries.
All other students are safe. Police said Mount Tabor went on lockdown immediately after the shooting, and law enforcement began working to get students and staff out of the school as quickly and as safely as possible.
Police instructed parents to pick up their kids at the Harris Teeter Shopping Center, but in a turn of events, shots were fired at that staging area.
Several law enforcement agencies are at Mount Tabor, either directing traffic for parents or actively searching for the shooter. SWAT officers were seen with guns in hand.
Police said several nearby schools were placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution, and no other incidents have been reported at other schools.
The school system sent the following message to parents:
"Good afternoon Students, Parents, and Staff. As you may be aware, we had an incident take place on the campus of Mount Tabor High School this afternoon where one student was injured in a shooting. That student is being treated at an area hospital and ALL other students and staff members are safe and in the care of law enforcement. They are being transported in stages to an area off campus. This is a large undertaking and because we are using our buses to do this, some other schools may see a delay in afternoon transportation and some students may arrive home later than normal. Thank you for your patience and understanding and again, all students and staff members at Mount Tabor are safe and being safely removed from campus."
Speas Global Elementary and Parkland High School also went on lockdown. Police said those students are safe, and the school went on lockdown out of an abundance of caution due to the situation at Mount Tabor.
If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.
