NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A young child is recovering after almost drowning in a bathtub.

Police in Newport News were called to a home on 36th Street around 4 p.m. Wednesday. When officers got there, medics had stabilized the toddler.

The child was taken to the hospital for further treatment. The toddler's condition is not known at this time.

Detectives are investigating the case as possible child neglect.