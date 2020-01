Police say the shooting happened in the 2100 block of Pershing Avenue, off of Tidewater Drive.

Police in Norfolk say a man was badly injured in a shooting on Wednesday night.

The shooting reportedly happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Pershing Avenue, off of Tidewater Drive.

The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately available.