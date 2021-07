Police say a man has been pronounced dead on the scene.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.

Police say they got the call around 12:50 a.m. for a shooting in the 3000 block of Beachmont Ave.

A man has been pronounced dead on the scene. Officials have not released his name or age.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please contact the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online here.