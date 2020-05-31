One dead, one injured in early morning shooting incident in Hampton

Police provided few details about the incident

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton say they're investigating a shooting incident in which one man was killed and another injured early Sunday morning.

According to a police spokesperson, a call was received by emergency dispatch at around 1:30 a.m. reporting a shooting incident in the 1100 block of West Mercury Boulevard. This is in the Coliseum Central area of the city, a couple of blocks from Peninsula Town Center.

Police say that when they responded, they found two victims. One adult male was pronounced dead on the scene, and another man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other details about the incident were immediately provided, neither victim was identified and no suspect information was provided.