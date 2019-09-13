NORFOLK, Va. — More than a dozen people were charged following a large-scale investigation into drug and gun trafficking in Hampton Roads.
Called "Operation High Tide," over 100 law enforcement agents, officers and other personnel conducted a series of arrests in Norfolk, Chesapeake, and Portsmouth.
Authorities said they were able to recover over 65 firearms, over 7 kilograms of cocaine, nearly a kilogram of crack cocaine, over 625 grams of heroin, over 100 grams of fentanyl, 75 grams of acetyl fentanyl, 12 pounds of marijuana, 621 grams of hash oil, 24 grams of MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy), 120 grams of methamphetamine, and over $560,000 in cash.
The drugs seized have a street value of nearly $1 million.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) initiated Operation High Tide, in collaboration with the Chesapeake, Norfolk, and Portsmouth police departments as well as Virginia State Police.
The following suspects have been charged:
- Brian D. Best, 34, Virginia Beach - 1 Count of Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess Methamphetamine; 1 Count of Distribution of Methamphetamine
- Antisha Carrington, 25, Virginia Beach - 1 Count of Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, and Marijuana; 1 Count of Distribution of Marijuana; 3 Counts of Distribution of Heroin
- Kawanta D. Epps, 40, Norfolk - 1 Count of Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, and Marijuana; 9 Counts of Distribution of Heroin; 4 Counts of Distribution of Fentanyl
- Anthony L. Green, 48, Chesapeake - 1 Count of Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, and Marijuana; 5 Counts of Distribution of Heroin; 1 Count of Distribution of Fentanyl
- Corey L. Jones, 50, Portsmouth - 1 Count of Conspiracy to Manufacture, Distribute, and Possess with Intent to Manufacture and Distribute Heroin; 11 Counts of Distribution of Heroin, Fentanyl, Acetyl Fentanyl, and Cocaine; 3 Counts of Distribution of 10 Grams or more of Acetyl Fentanyl
- Dominic D. Jones, 26, Portsmouth - 1 Count of Conspiracy to Manufacture, Distribute, and Possess with Intent to Manufacture and Distribute Heroin; 3 Counts of Distribution of Heroin, Fentanyl, Acetyl Fentanyl, and Cocaine; 1 Count of Possess, Use, and Carry Firearm in Furtherance and in Relation to Drug-Trafficking Crime; 1 Count of Felon in Possession of Firearm
- Malcolm D. Jones, 45, Portsmouth - 1 Count of Conspiracy to Manufacture, Distribute, and Possess with Intent to Manufacture and Distribute Heroin; 13 Counts of Distribution of Heroin, Fentanyl, Acetyl Fentanyl, and Cocaine; 3 Counts of Distribution of 10 Grams or More of Acetyl Fentanyl;
- Shon E. Melton, 30, Portsmouth - 3 Counts of Distribution of Heroin; 1 Count of Possession of Firearms During and In Relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime; 1 Count of Possession of an Unregistered National Firearms Act Firearm
- Gary Norfleet, 52, Chesapeake - 1 Count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine; 1 Count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- Jermaine Parker, 35, Chesapeake - 6 Counts of Distribution of Fentanyl; 2 Counts of Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime; 5 Counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm; 1 Count of Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises
- Corey S. Reed, 38, Norfolk - 3 Counts of Distribution of Controlled Substances; 2 Counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances
- Jameel M. Simmons, 37, Portsmouth - 1 Count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin; 1 Count of Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime
- Jelami M. Smith, 43, Portsmouth - 1 Count of Distribution of Heroin; 1 Count of Distribution of Fentanyl
- Robert Spruill, 39, Chesapeake - 1 Count of Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess Methamphetamine; 1 Count of Distribution of Methamphetamine