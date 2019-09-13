NORFOLK, Va. — More than a dozen people were charged following a large-scale investigation into drug and gun trafficking in Hampton Roads.

Called "Operation High Tide," over 100 law enforcement agents, officers and other personnel conducted a series of arrests in Norfolk, Chesapeake, and Portsmouth.

Authorities said they were able to recover over 65 firearms, over 7 kilograms of cocaine, nearly a kilogram of crack cocaine, over 625 grams of heroin, over 100 grams of fentanyl, 75 grams of acetyl fentanyl, 12 pounds of marijuana, 621 grams of hash oil, 24 grams of MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy), 120 grams of methamphetamine, and over $560,000 in cash.

The drugs seized have a street value of nearly $1 million.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) initiated Operation High Tide, in collaboration with the Chesapeake, Norfolk, and Portsmouth police departments as well as Virginia State Police.

The following suspects have been charged: