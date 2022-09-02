Buffalo Police confirm that two people were shot, including a student.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are on the scene of a reported shooting at McKinley High School.

A person inside the school contacted 2 On Your Side to say students and staff were in lockdown due to a shooting.

The shooting occurred just before 4 p.m., outside of the school, but on school grounds.

Buffalo Police confirm that two people were shot, including a student, who was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital and was in surgery for their wound, according to Buffalo Police at a news conference. Police are not releasing the age of the student or their condition at this time.

The other person was a security guard, who was shot in the leg. Their injury is not considered life threatening, according to police.

Buffalo Police Deputy Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said there was a dispute that occurred near the parking lot of the school. One person pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots.

"It looks like a dispute between multiple persons. We're looking to identify if they were students, or if there are other individuals that came to the school," he said.

There were about 100 students in the building for after-school activities at the time of the shooting, including some teachers. The building was immediately placed in lockdown. Gramaglia said the building was cleared of any further threats and they are working to release students to their parents.

Buffalo Police said no one is in custody as this time. Gramaglia says their detectives are working with the FBI, State Police and Erie County.

2 On Your Side is still on the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

BREAKING: BPD on scene of shooting at McKinley High School. Motorists are urged to avoid Elmwood Avenue between the 198 and Amherst Street. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) February 9, 2022

Mayor Brown issued a statement about the shooting, saying on Twitter:

"Today represents a very dark day in our City. As of last night, eight school shootings had occurred across the United States in 2022. Now, the City of Buffalo has the horrible distinction of becoming the ninth.

"The impact of what happened at McKinley High School late this afternoon is still incalculable. Families are shaken, educators and students are distraught, and many of our children are scared.

"The City of Buffalo is here for all of those who are directly impacted by this shooting, and we are here for all of those across our City who have experienced or been impacted by gun violence. We will not rest until we stop this violence."

Police at Buffalo State College have issued an alert to all students to shelter in place. The college is near the high school.

In addition, Buffalo State canceled all evening classes for Wednesday.

"All evening activities and events on campus are also canceled. Do not travel to campus at this time. For those already on campus, please continue to shelter in place," the college said in a tweet.

Buffalo State ended the shelter-in-place order around 6:30 p.m.

University Police has received a report of an armed person near campus. Last seen near McKinley High School on Elmwood Ave heading towards 198. Immediately shelter in place. — Buffalo State UPD (@BuffaloStateUPD) February 9, 2022

Buffalo Police have asked commuters to avoid Elmwood Avenue between the 198 and Amherst Street while they are on the scene.