NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — After a lengthy car chase, police in Maryland caught a man suspected of murder in Newport News and a home invasion in Hampton that both happened early Friday morning.

Around 2:37 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the 1800 block of Hurst Drive to respond to a shooting.

Arriving officers found a man with injuries not considered life-threatening. The man told police that two suspects forced their way into his home while he was sleeping.

Police said that the suspects began to assault one of the men in the home. Both men were injured in the home invasion, and the two suspects fled the home, according to police.

Almost an hour after the home invasion, officers were called to the 100 block of Rose Court in Newport News just before 3:15 a.m. where they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

After further investigation, police discovered the shooting happened in Hampton, but the victim was found in Newport News.

The victim's name will be released after next of kin have been notified.

Police alerted Baltimore County that the suspect may be headed to the Essex area in a silver Scion. Officers found the car leaving a parking lot near the Back River off of Eastern Boulevard in Essex. They followed the vehicle to the Parkville area.

When police attempted to pull the driver over, he began to flee which initiated the car chase. Baltimore County Air assisted on the pursuit that headed into Baltimore City.

Baltimore County Police were finally able to box the driver in at a parking lot in the 12500 block of Eastern Avenue near Ebenezer Road.

Police arrested a female driver and male passenger around 1:07 p.m. Friday.

Authorities confirmed that both the home invasion and homicide are connected, but haven't released more details into what exactly happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

