Police looking for three people possibly involved in Newport News shooting

A 15-year-old boy walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. Police are trying to track down three people who might know how he got shot.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are looking for three people with a possible connection to a shooting that injured a 15-year-old boy.

At 3:30 p.m. on July 6, dispatchers got a call about a gunshot victim who walked into a hospital in the Newport News area.

Officers went to the hospital and learned that a 15-year-old boy was shot. His injuries weren't life-threatening.

The shooting reportedly took place in the 1000 block of 34th Street.

On July 17, investigators released details about three people who might have been involved in the shooting.