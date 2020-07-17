Police looking for three people possibly involved in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are looking for three people with a possible connection to a shooting that injured a 15-year-old boy.
At 3:30 p.m. on July 6, dispatchers got a call about a gunshot victim who walked into a hospital in the Newport News area.
Officers went to the hospital and learned that a 15-year-old boy was shot. His injuries weren't life-threatening.
The shooting reportedly took place in the 1000 block of 34th Street.
On July 17, investigators released details about three people who might have been involved in the shooting.
If anyone knows anything about the three individuals, give Newport News police a call.