The 21-year-old also played his wife's favorite music while she died in the tub, officers said.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Altamonte Springs police arrested a 21-year-old who they say killed his wife Tuesday in their apartment.

Officers say Xichen Yang confessed to cutting his wife's throat with a knife before dragging her into a bathtub and holding her hand until she died, the Orlando Sentinel reports. He also reportedly played her favorite music for 10 minutes while she was in the tub.

Police originally responded to a well-being check at the apartment. But once on the scene, the police department explains officers and the Seminole County Fire Department found Nhu Pham dead.

Pham's husband, Yang, wasn't at the apartment when officers arrived, but he was identified as a person of interest. Authorities say he was quickly found and arrested.

Investigators say they were able to determine Yang killed Pham and tried to clean up the crime scene before leaving.

According to an arrest report, Yang was upset with his wife because she burned his passport, the Orlando Sentinel explains. He reportedly "felt his anger rising," but he knew he could stop before killing her, the report says.

WESH says during an interview with police, Yang said he's a person who "goes all the way" and stopping was "not how he was raised."

Around 8:26 a.m. that morning, Yang's supervisor at work called and asked why he wasn't at work, according to the Orlando Sentinel. Citing the report, the media outlet says the 21-year-old eventually told him he did "unspeakable" things, admitting to killing his wife.

Yang is facing charges of first-degree premeditated murder and tampering with physical evidence. He's now waiting for medical clearance before being sent to jail.