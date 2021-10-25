Chesapeake police officer shot at during traffic stop

Officials said the officer was not hurt but his vehicle was struck several times.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department said an officer was shot at during a traffic stop Monday evening.

Officials said the incident happened around 7:15 p.m. on Berkeley Ave. near Marsh Street.

The gunshots did not come from the vehicle the officer was stopping and the shooting appeared to be unrelated to the traffic stop.

Chesapeake police said and they are still investigating.

The officer was not injured, but their vehicle was hit several times. Police said they have no suspect information at this time.