x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police investigate shooting that left 1 dead, 2 seriously injured near Portsmouth Sportsplex

According to the police department, the incident happened near Highland Avenue and Portsmouth Boulevard.
Credit: 13News Now

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said a shooting near the Portsmouth Sportsplex left one person dead and two seriously injured on Tuesday evening.

According to the police department, the incident happened near the 1600 block of Highland Avenue and the 1800 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

The police department said more information will be provided when it becomes available.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393–8536.

You can also submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Related Articles

In Other News

Former Gov. Ralph Northam testifies in Wesley Hadsell murder trial