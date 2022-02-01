Police investigate shooting that left 1 dead, 2 seriously injured near Portsmouth Sportsplex

According to the police department, the incident happened near Highland Avenue and Portsmouth Boulevard.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said a shooting near the Portsmouth Sportsplex left one person dead and two seriously injured on Tuesday evening.

According to the police department, the incident happened near the 1600 block of Highland Avenue and the 1800 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393–8536.