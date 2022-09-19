Schools across Hampton Roads receive false shooting threats

Virginia Beach dispatch confirmed someone reported an active shooter at Ocean Lakes High School, but it turned out to be false.

NORFOLK, Va. — UPDATE: Several schools across Hampton Roads received false threats of a shooter Monday morning.

Virginia Beach dispatchers confirmed someone reported an active shooter at Ocean Lakes High School, but it turned out to be false. The Virginia Beach Police Department said it is working to learn more.

The Norfolk Police Department said Maury High School received a threat, but officers were already there when it happened and they solved the matter within minutes.

In Newport News, someone made a call claiming there was a shooter at Woodside High School and Booker T. Washington Middle School. School resource officers and others responded, confirming that threat was also false.

Officials in Chesapeake also confirmed that a similar threat was made at Hickory High School shortly before noon. Both Hickory High and Middle went into lockdown as police investigated. After 20 minutes, the schools got an all-clear.

Officials in Suffolk said Booker T. Washington Elementary School also got a false threat shortly before noon.

Suffolk police swept the building and confirmed there wasn't an active shooter at 12:04 p.m. Police officers will enhance security for the rest of the day.