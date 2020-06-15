x
Sheriff apologizes to black pastor in Virginia after unjustified arrest

Shenandoah County Sheriff Timothy Carter made the apology to pastor Leon K. McCray Sr. for how his deputies responded to the altercation in Edinburg this month.
Credit: AP
This combination of undated booking photos from the Shenandoah County (Virginia) Sheriff's Office shows from left to right, Donny Salyers, Dennis Salyers, Farrah Salyers, Christopher Sharp and Amanda Salyers. The group are being held without bond and face hate crime and assault charges after an altercation with a black pastor in Edinburg, Va., this month. Shenandoah County Sheriff Timothy Carter has apologized to Pastor Leon K. McCray Sr., who described being arrested after calling 911 on the group who threatened to kill him after trying to dump a refrigerator on his property. (Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office via AP)

EDINBURG, Va. — A sheriff in Virginia has apologized to a black pastor who was arrested after calling 911 on a group of white people who now face hate crime and assault charges. 

Shenandoah County Sheriff Timothy Carter made the apology to pastor Leon K. McCray Sr. for how his deputies responded to the altercation in Edinburg this month. 

McCray said the group threatened to kill him after he stopped them from dumping a refrigerator on his property, but arriving deputies arrested him instead, driving him away as the group shouted racist epithets. 

Two sheriff's supervisors are now on unpaid leave pending an investigation. 

