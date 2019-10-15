NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are investigating after they received a call for shots fired at MacArthur Center Mall.

According to dispatchers, police responded to MacArthur Center after there was a call for shots fired.

Dispatchers did not have details but said the public information officer was notified.

Police said the call came in at 8:25 p.m. and one victim was taken to the hospital.

Viewers and 13News Now anchor Nicole Livas who were in the mall have told us that the mall is on lockdown. Nicole said she heard four shots fired before the store she was in went on lockdown.

Customers inside the Apple Store were taken into the Apple Vault after shots were fired at MacArthur Center.

Melissa Wellington

Monday is eight months to the day of the last shooting at MacArthur Center that occurred on Valentine's Day.

This is a breaking story, there is no further information at this time.