SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are investigating a shooting outside Sentara Obici Hospital.

The shooting happened in the hospital parking lot, but there is no "active shooter situation."

Police received a call for a shooting in the 2800 block of Godwin Boulevard at 6:29 p.m. Monday. The shooting happened in the Emergency Department's parking lot.

Sentara Obici was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure, but that has since been lifted.

A spokesperson told 13News Now in a statement:

Earlier this evening a shooting occurred outside the emergency department of Sentara Obici Hospital. The Suffolk Police Department is currently investigating the shooting. All questions regarding the shooting incident should be directed to the Suffolk Police Department.

Shortly after the shooting, an emergency text alert was sent to Sentara employees to notify them of the potential threat. Sentara Obici Hospital and the emergency department was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. The lockdown has since been lifted and the hospital is now operating as normal.

Police haven't released any information about the victim or the shooter.