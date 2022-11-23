Pair of shootings under investigation in Virginia Beach

There's no word at this time on how many people may be hurt or if there are any suspects in custody.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach are investigating a pair of shootings Wednesday night.

Authorities said one is in the 5300 block of Wesleyan Drive while the other shooting is in the 700 block of Independence Boulevard. There was a police presence at the Food Lion on Independence Boulevard.

There's no word at this time on how many people may be hurt or if there are any suspects in custody. It is also not known at this time if the two shootings are connected.

Police ask that people avoid both areas.