Police: One dead, two injured in shooting on Jerome Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Authorities are investigating a triple shooting that left a man dead and two people hurt Sunday night near Tidewater Drive in Norfolk.

The Norfolk Police Department said it got a call around 10:52 p.m. about a shooting in the 800 block of Jerome Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene they found two men and a woman who had been shot. One of the men died there.

Police said the other two individuals were rushed to the hospital with injuries that were considered to be non-life-threatening.