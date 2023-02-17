'20/20' episode will feature Norfolk man who killed mother and daughter in 2007

Friday's episode of ABC's true-crime show "20/20" is set to feature a Norfolk man convicted of killing his fiancée and her mother over 15 years ago.

NORFOLK, Va. — Friday's episode of ABC's true-crime show "20/20" is set to feature a Norfolk man convicted of killing his fiancée and her mother in 2007.

According to previous 13News Now reports, David Wayne Hoshaw Jr. was charged with murder after his fiancée, 35-year-old Angelique "Angel" Goyena, and her mother, 74-year-old Vonda Goyena, were found dead in their home on Friden Street in June 2007.

Hoshaw was arrested in Michigan nearly two years after the murders. He was sentenced to two life sentences for capital murder and first-degree murder.

A Norfolk prosecutor told ABC News that when detectives initially interviewed Hoshaw, it appeared he had an airtight alibi. But after a closer look at his personal life, detectives discovered his "dark past."

Hoshaw reportedly was having an affair and skipped town soon after the murders, not even waiting to attend the funerals.

Friday night's episode features "interviews with key investigators, family members of the victims, and ex-wives of the killer," according to ABC.