Two people shot during altercation on Jefferson Ave in Newport News

Police said two people were shot during an altercation that occurred near an apartment building on Mintwood Place.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two people were shot after being involved in an altercation near an apartment complex on Mintwood Place.

Newport News police were called to a shooting on Sunday, Dec. 27, in the 11100 block of Jefferson Avenue.

When officers got to the scene, they said they found two male victims hurt from gunshot wounds.

Both individuals were transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries. Police said one of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the other victim's injuries were possibly life-threatening.

After the initial investigation was conducted, police said the victims were shot at some point during the altercation and one of them walked to a nearby service station. This was when the victim was able to make contact with the police.