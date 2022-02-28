Two women caught trying to bring guns through security at Norfolk International Airport

Two back-to-back days, security officers at Norfolk International Airport (ORF) had to stop women from bringing guns onto flights.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from January 2022, when 13News Now wrote a summary of the past year's TSA gun confiscations at airports.

Lisa Farbstein, a spokeswoman for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), said agents stopped a Virginia Beach woman carrying a loaded 9 millimeter handgun on Feb. 24, and a Windsor woman carrying a loaded .380 caliber gun on Feb. 25.

Farbstein said these cases weren't connected.

In both instances, the guns were in the women's carry-on bags. When the bags went through X-ray machines in security checkpoints, alarms picked up on them.

The guns were turned over to airport police officers.

If you try to bring a gun on an airplane, you could face criminal and civil penalties.

There are some ways to transport guns by plane that don't break rules. Passengers have to have the guns unloaded, locked in a hard case, and you have to declare the weapon at the airport check-in desk.