NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Marshals arrested the man who was considered 'Hampton Roads Most Wanted' fugitive.

Officials arrested 20-year-old Yasir Malik Smith who was wanted for a variety of narcotics and firearms-related offenses.

The known gang member eluded police Monday morning during a vehicle pursuit in Norfolk. He was identified as the driver of a black Mercedes near the intersection of East Princess Anne and Ballentine Boulevard.

Smith was able to elude police during an arrest attempt, and it sparked a vehicle pursuit. Smith’s girlfriend was seen in the passenger side of the vehicle, and she has not been located.

Smith was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday around 1 p.m. at a home in the 7700 block of Doris Drive in Norfolk.

Smith had outstanding warrants for two counts of attempted homicide in Suffolk and several narcotics charges in Norfolk and Suffolk. Smith was also wanted for shooting into an occupied vehicle in Suffolk back in December.

He was taken into custody thanks to the work of the U.S. Marshals and Norfolk PD fugitive squads, the Norfolk Police Department Special Operations Team, and the Norfolk Police Department Gang Unit.

Smith is currently being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail, where he is facing numerous charges including Shoot or Throw Missiles at Occupied Vehicles, Use or Display Firearm in Commission of Felony (two counts) and Attempt to Commit Non-Capital Offense (two counts).