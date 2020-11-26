VA woman pleads guilty to aiming laser pointer at plane

Federal prosecutors say a Virginia woman has pleaded guilty to aiming a laser pointer at a police aircraft during a protest at the Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond

The U.S. Department of Justice says in a news release that 33-year-old Amanda Robinson pleaded guilty on Monday.

According to court documents, Robinson traveled to the Lee Monument traffic circle on June 4 and directed her laser pointer at an airplane flying above her which was operated by police officers of the Metropolitan Aviation Unit.