VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A judge on Wednesday sentenced a Virginia Beach dentist to nearly eight and a half years in prison for conspiracy to distribute prescription opioids and muscle relaxant pills without a legitimate medical purpose.

According to court documents, From 2014 to 2018, 48-year-old Gary Hartman was involved in an elaborate scheme to prescribe opioids such as hydrocodone and oxycodone pills for his personal use and the use of his co-conspirators.

Some of those people included close friends of Hartman, another dentist, and impoverished individuals.

Hartman would write prescriptions for oxycodone to his friends without a legitimate medical purpose, the friends would fill the prescriptions, bring back most of the pills for Hartman’s personal use and keep the remainder.

He would also promise to perform free dental work on individuals in exchange for the service of filling prescriptions of oxycodone pills written by Hartman and bringing the pills back to him for his personal use.

This conspiracy involved 766 prescriptions written for non-medical reasons and almost 40,000 oxycodone pills, said United States Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger, Eastern District of Virginia.

Hartman has been a licensed dentist in Virginia since 2002.

Terwilliger, and Jesse R. Fong, Special Agent in Charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Washington Field Division, made the announcement after sentencing by Senior U.S. District Judge Henry Coke Morgan, Jr. Assistant U.S. Attorneys William D. Muhr and V. Kathleen Dougherty prosecuted the case.

