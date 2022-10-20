Homeland Security investigation leads to arrest of Virginia Beach firefighter on child porn charges

A court affidavit says some of the victims in these videos appeared to be as young as four years old.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach firefighter has been arrested and charged with child pornography offenses.

Douglas France was charged with one count of possessing child pornography, and two count of distributing it. His criminal complaint alleges those crimes happened between November 2021 and his arrest late this month.

He was booked into the Western Tidewater Regional Jail on Thursday.

An affidavit about the case alleges France uploaded well over 100 files of child pornography to a Kik instant messaging account. Ninety-eight of them were uploaded between Nov. 23 and Dec. 16 of last year, and almost 30 were uploaded in mid-February, 2022.

The court document says some of the victims in these videos appeared to be as young as four years old.

A spokeswoman for the Virginia Beach Police Department said France's arrest was a result of a Homeland Security Investigation that police helped with.

Wednesday night, she confirmed France worked for the fire department, and said she didn't have an update on his duty status yet. She said it's still an active investigation, so details are limited.