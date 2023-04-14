Virginia Beach man arrested for crimes against a minor

Shaun Hallis, 40, was taken into custody after a multi-day investigation that began on April 11.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department's Special Investigation Bureau arrested a man on Thursday involving multiple sex crimes against a minor.

He contacted what he thought was a minor online, but it was really a detective with the VBPD.

Hallis allegedly solicited nude photos and was planning to meet the minor for sexual activity. He was taken into custody when he was on the way to do so.

He's been charged with Attempted Carnal Knowledge of a Child, Solicitation of a Child to Perform in Pornography, Use of a Communications Device to Solicit Child Pornography, and Use of a Communications Device for Certain Crimes Involving Children.