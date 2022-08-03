Virginia Beach police confiscate 10 illegal guns amid crowd at Oceanfront

VBPD said close to 2,000 people packed the Oceanfront on March 7. While police said they didn't have any big problems, they did confiscate illegal guns.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police said close to 2,000 people packed the Oceanfront on Monday night.

While officers said they didn't have any big problems, they did confiscate several illegal guns.

“It was noisy until about 12:30 last night,” recalled Virginia Beach resident Dana Newman.

Newman lives right by the Oceanfront, and said she noticed a massive crowd. Along with those crowds, there were lots of Virginia Beach Police officers.

“There was a huge police presence,” Newman said. “We thought it was a blockade right here.”

The department said police leadership tapped into summer strategies early, as warmer weather brought more people to the beach.

“As the day progressed, and it became warmer and warmer, the officers who were already on patrol started noticing there was a lot more pedestrian traffic, vehicle traffic,” said VBPD Lt. Bradley Wesseler.

Wesseler said Chief Paul Neudigate sent teams from all four precincts, and a special operations unit, to help patrol the resort area.

“We can deploy anywhere in the city and we can move people as needed,” Wesseler said.

No violent issues happened over the weekend, but Wesseler said officers did recover 10 illegal guns. They used Oceanfront security cameras and routine patrol strategies to find them.

“Work together and use their experience to watch the crowds and watch for certain behaviors,” Wesseler said.

Virginia Beach Police Benevolent Association President Brian Luciano said Monday night was a prime example of proactive policing.

“We have to remain vigilant,” Luciano said. “We are just fortunate that we found those guns before they were used.”

He said Virginia Beach officers are ready for the summer season.

“The officers, I assure you, will do the best they can at the Oceanfront and everywhere else in the city,” Luciano said.