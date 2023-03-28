State trooper arrested in Virginia Beach

VSP confirms Chad Bare, of Fredericksburg, was arrested on Monday, March 27. He is currently suspended without pay.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia State Police confirms a trooper is facing charges in Virginia Beach.

Authorities said Virginia Beach police arrested Chad Bare, of Fredericksburg, on Monday. 13News Now has reached out to the Virginia Beach Police Department for details on what led to Bare's arrest.

State Police said Bare was hired in 2015, before leaving the force and returning in 2018. He is currently suspended without pay, pending the outcome of the case.