Wesley Hadsell to be sentenced for killing his step-daughter, AJ Hadsell

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — Feb. 7, 2022.

On Monday, Wesley Hadsell will learn how long he has to serve in prison after being convicted of killing his 18-year-old stepdaughter, AJ, in 2015.

Investigators found her body behind an abandoned home in Southampton County, weeks after she disappeared in Norfolk. The medical examiner said she died from heroin poisoning.

Earlier this year, Hadsell was found guilty of first-degree murder and concealment of a dead body.

Prosecutors believe Hadsell purchased the heroin from his drug dealer and forced AJ to take the drug after abducting her.

During Hadsell's trial, his defense attorneys argued AJ committed suicide by using a medication she took for headaches. The medical examiner didn’t test for that prescription in her body.