STAFFORD, Va. — Police have brought additional charges against a Norfolk woman after she walked out halfway through her own court hearing.

On Thursday, April 6 at 1:15 p.m., Erica Wilson, 24, was in court before Judge Johnson for assault and battery, and larceny charges.

In the middle of her case, deputies claim Wilson suddenly walked out.

Judge Johnson requested for her to return, but Wilson kept walking.

When deputies attempted to physically stop her, she resisted.

Deputies claim Wilson continued to resist all the way back to Judge Johnson.

This is where Judge Johnson held her in contempt of court for behaving uncooperatively.

Once it was time to leave for the Rappahannock Regional Jail, police say Wilson refused.

She once again had to be escorted out.

While resisting, police say Wilson assaulted two deputies and shouted racial slurs.

Deputies then took Wilson to the Rappahannock Regional Jail where she was charged with two counts of assault and battery on law enforcement as well as obstruction of justice.

Police say these three charges were added on top of the charges she received while in court Thursday.

Wilson is being held without bond.