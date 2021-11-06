Woman hurt in shooting on Cedar Street in Suffolk, said police

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured a woman.
The shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Cedar Street in Suffolk.
According to Suffolk Police, officers found several shell casings and two residences struck by gunfire.
Police say a woman was treated on scene and hospitalized. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.
The investigation is still ongoing.
If you have any information, you're asked to call Suffolk Police or 888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit tips online at www.p3tips.com.