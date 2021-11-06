Woman hurt in shooting on Cedar Street in Suffolk, said police

The shooting happened early Sunday morning, and the woman is expected to recover.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured a woman.

The shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Cedar Street in Suffolk.

According to Suffolk Police, officers found several shell casings and two residences struck by gunfire.

Police say a woman was treated on scene and hospitalized. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The investigation is still ongoing.