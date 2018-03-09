VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — This morning, Virginia students are headed back to school! And with the new school year comes several new changes.

In Virginia Beach, the school district is adding all-day kindergarten at 12 schools. Virginia Beach is also experimenting with Virtual Learning Days, which is part of an effort to "bank" time for school cancellations because of inclement weather.

This year's incoming high school freshman will also be the last group of Virginia Beach students to work under the class ranking system. After the class of 2022, students will move to a Latin honors system.

In Suffolk, students will be attending two new schools. There's the new and improved Florence Bowser Elementary and Colonel Fred Cherry Middle School. All students who went to Driver will now go to Bowser, while Cherry Middle School is pulling students from John Yeates Middle.

In Hampton, the newly renamed Cesar Tarrant Middle School will open. The school is named after a slave from Hampton who guided ships across the Tidewater area during the Revolutionary War.

It was previously named after Confederate President Jefferson Davis.

Meanwhile in Isle of Wight County, students at Westside Elementary School will get at least one extra day of summer vacation due to emergency AC repairs. The school will be closed Tuesday, and school officials will have more information about the AC status Tuesday afternoon.

Parents are asked to monitor their device for updated through the Isle of Wight County Connect 5 system, or on the school's website.

