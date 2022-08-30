Court dismisses lawsuit against books said to be 'obscene' for minors in Virginia Beach

The judge laid out six reasons that the lawsuit could have been dismissed. She also said this it couldn't be amended and re-submitted because that "would be futile."

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Circuit Court dismissed a lawsuit Tuesday that sought to limit the sale of two books said to be "obscene" for minors.

Attorney and Republican Del. Tim Anderson had filed a suit against Barnes & Noble and Virginia Beach City Public Schools to limit sales of "A Court of Mist and Fury" and "Gender Queer: A Memoir" to children without parental consent.

The part against the school division was withdrawn, but Tuesday, Judge Pamela Baskervill weighed in about the part against Barnes & Noble and the book's publishers.

She wrote that Virginia law doesn't grant circuit courts authority to determine if a book is obscene to minors, and because of that, the court was dismissing the case.

Baskervill added that the lawsuit didn't present facts that could support a finding that the books are obscene, even as state law defines it.

She continued by saying obscenity claims have to be considered next to the U.S. Constitution and Virginia Constitution, and when taking them into account, Virginia's obscene book law is unconstitutional "on its face" under the First Amendment.

The judge laid out five other reasons that the lawsuit could have been dismissed. She also said this lawsuit couldn't be amended and re-submitted because that "would be futile."

Bloomsbury Publishing Inc. and Sarah Maas, the publisher and author of "A Court of Mist and Fury," had asked for the case to be dismissed. Those requests were granted. That means Barnes & Noble, the other petitioner against this lawsuit, can continue selling the books as usual.

On his Facebook page, Anderson shared the following statement about the suit:

"Today the Virginia Beach Circuit Court dismissed the obscenity lawsuit finding the Code was unconstitutional under due process, that the Petitioners Request for an obscenity standard for minors was not allowed by precedent and that there was not an adult obscenity standard plead in the petitions.